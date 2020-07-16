Elaine Angela Metzger July 5, 1932 - July 9, 2020 Rancho Bernardo Elaine Angela Metzger was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 1932. Elaine was the youngest of two and was raised there with her sister, Marie Graziano. Elaine is survived by her husband of 45 years, Charles "Chuck" Metzger. Together, they made Rancho Bernardo their home after relocating from Cranford, New Jersey, in 1983. Elaine and Chuck were inseparable. They built a business together in Cranford and relocated to San Diego in 1983. Elaine loved traveling the world. She was an amazing cook. Their house was always open to friends and family. She also enjoyed being a member of the choir at St. Michael's Church in Poway.Elaine was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) in January 2019. She never complained, always had a smile and enjoyed every day no matter where the journey took her. Elaine is survived by her sister, Sister Marie Graziano, her two daughters, Laura Scheid (Gerry) and Susan Johnson (Marek Majewski), and sons Walter Metzger, Christopher Metzger and Kurt Metzger (Sherilyn) She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 15542 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the ALS Association, San Diego Chapter www.alsasd.org
, or Elizabeth Hospice www.elizabethhospice.org/donate-now
. Both organizations supported Elaine with care and love during her illness. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
pomeradonews