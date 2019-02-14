Resources More Obituaries for Eleanor Johnston Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eleanor Roye Johnston

Obituary Condolences Flowers Eleanor Roye Johnston February 9, 1930 - January 28, 2019 Escondido Roye Johnston, one of San Diego's top-ranked women executives and civic leaders, passed away on January 28 at her residence in Escondido, at age 88. Born Eleanor Roye Durham in Mart, Texas, on February 9, 1930, Johnston graduated from Southwestern Baptist Seminary in Fort Worth before marrying Rev. Mickey R. Johnston. The couple moved to San Diego County in 1960-1961 to lead the First Southern Baptist Church of La Mesa. Within a few years, the small congregation had raised funds enough to build a new church at 51 Water Street that still stands. Following a divorce in 1973, Johnston launched herself into a career as an executive recruiter, aka "head-hunter", first joining the staff of VIP Executive Recruiting, using her previous experience selling real estate to specialize in the construction industry. With her trademark Texas accent, relentless work ethic, and exuberant engagement of total strangers, Johnston quickly rose in the ranks at VIP, ultimately named the top earner in its San Diego office.In October, 1977, Johnston established her own firm, Roye Johnston & Associates Inc., which was based over time in Rancho Bernardo and Escondido, until December, 2004. Early on, realizing that the construction industry was too volatile to provide steady recruiting opportunities, she switched to occupational medicine. For over 30 years, she repeatedly placed some of the country's most highly regarded physicians with clients that included ExxonMobil, Dow Chemical, Chevron, General Motors Corp., and Ford Motor Co. Bill Buchta, current president of the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine (ACOEM) said, "As current ACOEM president, I reflect on the powerful impact [Roye] has had on many of the colleagues we call dear to us now. Our profession is stronger and more meaningful because of her contribution."Always using humor to advise her candidates on the best practices for successful interviewing, Johnston mentored and established lifelong friendships with many of her doctor clients. Upon her 70th birthday, they honored her with a roast at ACOEM's annual conference. One client walked to the dais in his bare feet, declaring that he was "sick and tired of Roye always telling me I had to wear shoes to my interview!" Of Roye, says Joel Bender, who she placed as former Corporate Director of Global Health Services for General Motors, "God created a great mentor for those of us in Occupational Medicine and then He broke the mold."Johnston was also instrumental in building up community service organizations, leading fundraisers for the Rancho Bernardo chapter of Civitan International in the early 80's, and serving on the board of directors of the North County Interfaith Council in 2009, where she refinished furniture and decorated veterans' rooms. She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Johnston and husband Emil Friberg, of Arlington, VA; son, Brian Johnston and wife Pamela Martin Johnston, and three grandchildren, Kalin, Kelsey and Cole, of Rancho Bernardo. For the last 11 years, she lived at Redwood Terrace, a senior community in Escondido where she contributed her gardening and furniture refinishing skills, helping to create a garden of native succulents and restoring two antique wrought-iron outdoor benches. A memorial celebration will be held Saturday, March 2, at 2pm in Dittus Hall at Redwood Terrace, 710 W. 13th Ave., Escondido, 92025. In honor of her colorful life, celebrants are kindly requested to wear bright colors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to UNICEF's Kids In Need of Desk (KIND) here (http://www.msnbc.com/kind-fund) or by calling UNICEF Customer Service at 1-800-367-5437. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Published in the Pomerado News on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries