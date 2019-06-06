Elizabeth D. Bette' Finegan December 7, 1922 - May 16, 2019 Rancho Bernardo She was born to parents Walter Shaw Dickson and Helen Rextrow Dickson on December 7, 1922, with her twin sister Marjorie "Mardi", in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Bette graduated from Winchester High School (MA) and received a BA from Radcliffe College, Cambridge, MA, and an MA from the University of Minnesota. She married the late John Christopher Finegan (Gloucester, MA) in May 1943. Mr. Finegan was then a First Lieutenant in the US Marines, and Bette immediately joined the US Navy. She was stationed in the Bureau of Personnel in Washington, DC, as a USNR (W)-Ensign until the end of the war.Civilian life brought the family from Minnesota to Detroit, Michigan, where they spent 40 years and raised two children, Mardi Dickson Finegan and John Christopher Finegan, Jr. During those years, Bette was active in politics, serving twice as the Assistant Campaign Manager for the late Governor George Romney and twice for the late Governor William Milliken. She was also Chairman of the Michigan Women's Commission and was a delegate to the Republican National Convention in 1960. Bette also held several positions at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan, from 1972-1988 as Director of Volunteer Services, Director of the Department of Education and the Coordinator of Medical Education.In 1988, Bette and John retired to Rancho Bernardo, CA, where she enjoyed playing tennis and golf, bridge, reading and traveling. She was an active and dedicated volunteer for The Elizabeth Hospice, The Assistance League of Inland North County and the local chapter of the P.E.O. Organization.Bette was predeceased by her parents; her three sisters, Marjorie Dickson Shattuck, Mary Jane Bullens and Natalie Hall; her husband, John, and her son, Chris. She is survived by her daughter, Mardi of Plymouth, MA; and her daughter-in-law, Donna C. Finegan; two grand-daughters, Reina Finegan and Jessie Finegan, and three great-grandsons, Jayden, Ryder, and Braxton, all of Phoenix, Arizona.A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Poway, CA on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 1:00 PM. Burial will take place at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery on June 24th.Contributions in Bette's memory may be made to The Elizabeth Hospice of Escondido, 500 LaTerraza Blvd., Suite 130, Escondido, CA 92025, or The Assistance League of North Inland County, 2068 East Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Published in the Pomerado News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary