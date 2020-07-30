Elizabeth Goad

Elizabeth Lisa' Goad Poway Mom, wife, grandma, friend.Our wonderful, amazing mom passed away peacefully and with grace in the home she loved. Born and raised in Pennsylvania, she came to Poway in 1980 and raised two boys on her own.Her love of reading lead her to be the manager of Waldenbooks for many years. She met her soul mate, Bill Goad in the mid-eighties and their love was one for the ages. Lisa was a positive and hilarious person and lived by many mottos, but our favorite was, "If it's too loud, you're too OLD!"She is survived by two sons, Roman and Brandon, five grandchildren, and her many books and wind chimes.In lieu of flowers she requested donations to be made to the Make-a- Wish Foundation. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
pomeradonews February 2, 1948 - June 21, 2020