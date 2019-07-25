Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth Meanley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth W. Meanley

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Elizabeth W. Betty' Meanley May 6, 1921 - May 29, 2019 Poway Elizabeth W. Meanley "Betty" passed away on May 29, 2019, in Encinitas, CA. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was also a church member and business owner.Betty was born Elizabeth Marie Wilber on May 6, 1921, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Florence Cozette (Laney) Wilber and Joshua Augustus Wilber. She adored her older brother, Robert, and loved summers on Lake Erie and her three years as a student at The Andrews School in Willoughby, Ohio. After her father came to work at Consolidated Aircraft (Convair) in San Diego, the family joined him and settled in Bird Rock. Betty continued her education, attending La Jolla High School for her junior and senior years, and then San Diego State University.On the eve of World War II, Betty met and began dating Bill (William Armiger Meanley). Bill enlisted as an officer in the Merchant Marines. On August 16, 1942, during one of his leaves, they were married. After the war, and after Bill finished college, he and his parents started Meanley & Son Hardware (which celebrated its 70th year the month Betty died) in La Jolla, California. A few years thereafter, with four children in tow, the family moved to a ranch in Poway, California.Betty was a stay-at-home mom, serving her family and community in many roles, including that of den mother, president of the PTA, and clerk of her church. After Bill died in 1967, Betty became the general manager of Meanley & Son Hardware, secretary-treasurer of the corporation, and the first woman to serve on the Board of Directors of Great Western Hardware. Several years later, she married Bill's oldest brother, Tom (Thomas Meredith Meanley, Jr.), and lived part time in Rancho Bernardo, CA, Memphis, TN, and Kona, HI, while one son, and then the other, managed the hardware store.When not working, Betty enjoyed seeing the world and traveled to places like Bora Bora, Tahiti, Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Israel, Turkey, Panama, Mexico, Alaska, and Europe.Betty found joy in artistic outlets of all types, sewing and painting and creating photo albums of her family, to name a few. After Tom died, she took up quilting in earnest, finishing unfinished quilts of her mother's and stitching countless creations for family and friends.Before changing her address one last time, Betty spent many happy years at The Remington Club in Rancho Bernardo and then Sunland Home in Encinitas.Betty is survived by three of her four children (Nackey, Bill, Bob, Lani); three of her five stepchildren (Tim, Ted, Jerry, Dale, Jake); four grandchildren (Kelly, Carlin, Chris, Galen); and two of her three step-grandchildren (JT, Nackey, and William).A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Glen Abbey Chapel of the Roses, 3838 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA (where Betty and Bill were married). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sunland Home Foundation, Encinitas, CA; First Church of Christ, Scientist, Poway, CA; or Andrews Osborne Academy, Willoughby, OH. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Published in the Pomerado News on July 25, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries