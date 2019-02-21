POWAY The Wallace family with great sadness announces the death of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Ellen Caroline Chappell Wallace. She passed away in her home at the age of 94 on Sunday, February 10, 2019. She was a United States Navy veteran of World War II. Ellen was a long-time resident of Poway. She retired from Security Pacific Bank, Bank of America and Wells Fargo Bank, both as bank teller then finished her career at the age of 83 with Walmart as a cashier.Ellen was the daughter of Henry David Chappell and Elsie Anna Marie Hoch Chappell of Detroit, Michigan, and the widow of Hubert E. (Hugh) Wallace.She is survived by her children, James and Rhonda Wallace of Poway, Carolyn Schwank of Poway, and Scott Wallace of Tulsa, OK., five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Private memorial services will be held on Friday, March 8, at 12:30 p.m. at the Miramar National Cemetery. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Ellen Caroline Chappell Wallace March 16, 1924 - February 10, 2019 Published in the Pomerado News on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary