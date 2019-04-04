Ellen M. Williams August 31, 1934 - March 17, 2019 Rancho Bernardo Mrs. Ellen M. Williams, 84, of Rancho Bernardo, passed away on March 17, 2019, at Casa de las Campanas Health Center after a long struggle with dementia. Ellen was born to Kirt and Dorthea Muller in Berlin, Germany, where in 1955, she met her lifelong husband, Dr. Charles Williams, at a Berlin track meet. Like Charles, Ellen was an accomplished sprinter. She represented West Berlin while Charles represented Military Command West Berlin. When Ellen was not on the track field, she was employed as a hat model, and studied dance. She spoke fluent German, English, French and Russian. After marriage, Ellen accompanied her husband on his many military assignments throughout the world. When stationed in the States, she attended Monterey Peninsula College and the University of Hawaii. The family resided in Rancho Penasquitos for 23 years before moving to Rancho Bernardo in 2005. Last year, the couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Ellen was an avid swimmer and enjoyed numerous physical training programs. She was a regular participant in various functions at the RB community center. A lover of the arts, she won awards for her paintings and enjoyed playing the piano. Ellen was an auxiliary volunteer for the ( ) and the ( ) programs. Ellen is survived by her husband, Charles; daughter, Patricia Purwin; grandsons, Steven and Daniel; three great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Marguerite of Beckley, WV, and Vivian of Tacoma, WA. Following cremation, Ellen is to be interred at Miramar National Cemetery. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Published in the Pomerado News on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary