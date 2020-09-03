Elvin Lyle Cuff
October 10, 1938 - August 21, 2020
RANCHO BERNARDO
Elvin Lyle Cuff passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 81 years old. Lyle was born in Jerome, Idaho on October 10, 1938 to Floyd Artel Cuff and Alma Walz Cuff. He was the third of 16 children. Lyle grew up on a farm, where he learned the value of hard work. Every day he was up before the sun, milking the cows by hand and doing every kind of chore on the farm. In 1986 Lyle was able to demonstrate those skills for his children, when he entered the cow hand milking competition at the Southern California Expo in Del Mar. Lyle handled the cow masterfully and won by a country mile.At 18 years old, Lyle joined the U.S. Air Force, serving in Korea, Japan, Hawaii, and Cheyenne, WY., where he met Elaine Jeanette Jones, his wife of 59 years. Lyle and Elaine were married November 8, 1959. In 1960 they were introduced to two missionaries (Elder Haderlie and Elder Pickering) of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. They learned about the gospel of Jesus Christ, and the Plan of Salvation and were baptized. In 1973, Lyle and Elaine's marriage was sealed for time and all eternity in the Los Angeles Temple. Late in life, Lyle and Elaine were able to reconnect with one of those missionaries, Milton Haderlie, and enjoy a beautiful reunion and friendship with Milton and his wife, Louise. In 1961, Lyle received an honorable discharge from the Air Force, and in 1962 Lyle and Elaine moved to San Diego, CA. They loved San Diego and refused to leave the perfect weather. They had five children, and raised their family in San Diego. Many weekends and holidays were spent with their family in their boat, cruising around San Diego Bay and Mission Bay. Lyle and Elaine loved to travel, taking their family on annual trips to Yosemite National Park. They traveled to the 1974 World's Fair in Spokane, WA., took a month long tour of the U.S. in July 1976 for the Bicentennial Celebration, arriving in Washington D.C. on the 4th of July for the big day. They saw the 1986 World's Fair in Vancouver BC Canada, cruised to Alaska and Mexico, took a cruise around the world, toured Hawaii and many other places.Lyle studied Civil Engineering at Southwestern College, and spent many years working as a heavy equipment mechanic for the City of San Diego. Lyle loved going to Charger football and Padre baseball games as part of his work for the city. He assisted in changing the stadium over when both sports teams were in season at the same time. Lyle also worked as a Civilian Industrial Mechanic for Camp Pendleton Marine Base. Lyle later retired from Camp Pendleton. In 1980, Lyle and Elaine moved to Rancho Bernardo in North San Diego, where they longed to be. They maintained a beautiful home with palm trees, lots of flowers, a large orange tree, and a beautiful rose garden. Lyle studied wood working at Palomar College (now San Marcos State University) and spent many hours making beautiful furniture for their home. Lyle enjoyed reading, watching western movies, listening to the music of Johnny Cash, listening to political commentary, also singing and touring with the RB Chorale in his senior years. Lyle loved a good barbeque, and is probably requesting Fall-Off the-Bone-Ribs in heaven.Lyle is survived by all five children, Gail (Tim) Osborn, Norman (Carrie) Cuff, Dawna (Brent) Olsen, Cathy Martin, and Amber Cuff, 22 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. 10 brothers and sisters, Lucille, Eila, Gerald, Artel, Divina, Sheryl, Pearl, Quella, Marcine, and Dennis.Lyle was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, his parents Floyd and Alma, and five brothers, Melvin, Loren, Victor, Austin, and Virgil. A viewing for Lyle will be held on Saturday August 29, 2020, 7-9pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Ut. 84092. Lyle will be interred next to Elaine with military honors at 10am Friday September 18, 2020 at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, CA. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
pomeradonews