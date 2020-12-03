POWAY
Ernest Rivera Robles
, age 70 of Poway, California, passed away on October 21, 2020, after a four year battle with cancer. He was born to Jose and Carmen Robles on March 23, 1950, in Mexicali, Mexico.Ernest attended Brawley Union High School, where he played football for three years. He wrestled for three years and lettered his last year when the B.U.H.S Wildcats won the S.C.I.F championship in 1969. He loved playing the trumpet and was in the band for three years. His passion was mechanical drawing but opted to enlist in the U.S. Navy out of high school during the Vietnam War. He pursued aviation electronics serving his country in the beginning as an airman. During his career, he served with multiple squadrons, worked on various aircraft, and had numerous deployments on aircraft carriers US Ranger CV-4 and the USS Enterprise CVN-65. He rose through the ranks (commonly known as a "Mustanger") and eventually was promoted to Lieutenant Commander, retiring in 1995, 24 years later. Ernest was a 42 year resident of Poway and a longtime parishioner of St. Gabriel's Church in Poway. Ernest loved spending time with family, especially his two daughters, Melody and Rachel. He enjoyed the simple things of life and felt strongly about his faith. He had a calming and patient nature with his family and others. He was the patriarch of his extensive family and would drop anything to run to their aid if they needed him. He was the rock of his family. In spite of his recent illness, he continually had a smile on his face and was still known to be mischievous.
Ernest loved God, Family, and Country.Ernest is survived by his daughters, Melody and Rachel, his wife, Patsy, granddaughters, Madison, Macey, and Mia, great-grandson, Samuel, son-in-laws Jason and Brandon, nine brothers and sisters, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the church in Brawley, where Ernest served as an altar boy.
St. Margaret Mary Parish, Attn: Father Ed Horning, 620 South Cesar Chavez Street, Brawley, CA 92227. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
pomeradonews Ernest Rivera Robles March 23, 1950 - October 21, 2020