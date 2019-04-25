Florence L. Krantz October 22, 1926 - February 9, 2019 Rancho Bernardo Florence L. Krantz, age 92, of Rancho Bernardo, CA, passed away on February 9, 2019. Florence was born on October 22, 1926, in New York City, daughter of Joseph and Mary Leibowitz. Florence grew up in the Bronx. At age 15, she attended City College of New York, as a business major. She married Wilton Krantz on November 14, 1948, and put her career on hold to raise her family. Eventually, she earned her CPA and worked in Connecticut, Chicago, and Miami, as an accountant and partner. After retirement, she and Wilton moved to Rancho Bernardo to be near their grandchildren.Florence's family was her greatest joy. Her commitment extended from her family to her community, where she was "Woman of the Year" as a member of the Sisterhood at Temple Adat Shalom. She was a lover of animals and a kind neighbor. She always thought of others before thinking of herself. As her sister-in-law once said, she was "the most wonderful person who didn't realize how wonderful she is". Her love was unconditional and unsurpassed. Florence is survived by her daughter, Marlene, and son-in-law, Chris, of San Diego, CA; daughter, Alayne, and son-in-law, Richard, of Contoocook, NH; daughter, Barbara, and son-in-law, John, of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Kyle, David, Wendy, and Tyler; brother, Arthur and his wife, Vicky, of Nyack, NY; nephews, Rande Leibowitz and Brian Leibowitz; niece, Laura Brownlee; and cousin, Jeffrey Winter. Florence was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Wilton, her Collies, and her many other beloved pets.Memorial donations may be made to Temple Adat Shalom, 15905 Pomerado Road, Poway, CA 92064. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Published in the Pomerado News on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary