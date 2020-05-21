Florence Parrinello March 2, 2020 Rancho Bernardo In the wee morning hours of March 2, 2020, with her family by her side, Florence Parrinello joined her beloved husband, John, in heaven. Her first love. She lived a long, beautiful life and believed her life was blessed with so many wonderful times that filled her mind with precious memories. She was often bragging about her grandsons and great-grandchildren because her heart was swollen with the tremendous love and incredible pride that a grandma has.Florence loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was a stay at home mom until her children entered middle school. She enjoyed working part-time at Mills Peninsula Hospital, then as the kids got older, she was the Director of Pharmacy's Administrative Secretary. She was employed there for twenty-six years.Florence enjoyed playing tennis and being a member of the tournament committee at the Peninsula Tennis Club in Burlingame. When she and John entered retirement, they moved to Rancho Bernardo to be closer to Michael and his family. Here in the Oaks North community, they enjoyed playing tennis while making lasting friendships, traveling with friends, and being devoted RBHS tennis fans (Michael is the Varsity RBHS tennis coach).Florence loved Sunday dinners with Michael's family, Usher, Frank Sinatra, the Bee Gees, and Disneyland, as well as watching the hummingbirds in her yard, gardening her orchids, traveling and Hawaii, Chloe perfume, cooking, playing mahjong with the ladies, and going to and hosting dinner parties and bridge luncheons. She loved coffee, coconut cream pie, donuts, waffles, martinis, Sees Candy, and strawberries dipped in brown sugar with sour cream. Florence enjoyed watching the Price Is Right, Family Feud, cooking shows, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, Law and Order, and movies. She relished fashion and shopping, especially Nordstrom. However, she knew how to budget.She was a green-eyed beauty, a classy lady who filled a room with life, not to mention a force to be reckoned with, that's for sure. She was an active member of the Lady Lions club in RB and the Lady Republican party. These causes were dear to her heart. She was an active parishioner of San Rafael and supported their causes to help those in need.Florence leaves behind her second love - her children: Son, Michael (Vincene), daughter, Deborah Barnes (Tom), and daughter, Lynn Pugh (Ed). She also leaves behind grandchildren Christopher and Nicholas Parrinello, and Aaron Barnes. She is loved and missed every day. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews
Published in Pomerado News on May 21, 2020.