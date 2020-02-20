|
Poway Frances Mogelinski was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1932. She was the fourth child of 12 children.She was a stay at home mom and homemaker who loved get-togethers with family and friends. Her interests were playing bridge and making casino runs to play poker, which both she was quite good at!Frances was a loving and dedicated mom who loved being with her children and grandchildren, whom she adored. She is survived by her four children, Dannette, Michael (wife Linda), Kim (husband Jim), and Wendy; her grandchildren, Daniel, John, Melissa, and Jessica, and brothers and sisters, Sandra, Sharon, Patricia, Kenneth, and Thomas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel, and grandson, Tony.Services for Frances were held on February 19th at 10:00, Viewing at 9:30 at Poway-Bernardo Mortuary, 13243 Poway Road, Poway, California 92064. Interment immediately followed at Dearborn Memorial Park, 14361 Tierra Bonita Rd., Poway, California 92064YOU WERE THE BEST, HANDS DOWN! Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Frances Ann Mogelinski July 16, 1932 - February 10, 2020
Published in the Pomerado News on Feb. 20, 2020