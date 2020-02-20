Home

POWERED BY

Services
Poway Bernardo Mortuary - FD- 1195
13243 Poway Rd
Poway, CA 92064
(858) 748-4101
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Mogelinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Ann Mogelinski


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Ann Mogelinski Obituary
Poway Frances Mogelinski was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1932. She was the fourth child of 12 children.She was a stay at home mom and homemaker who loved get-togethers with family and friends. Her interests were playing bridge and making casino runs to play poker, which both she was quite good at!Frances was a loving and dedicated mom who loved being with her children and grandchildren, whom she adored. She is survived by her four children, Dannette, Michael (wife Linda), Kim (husband Jim), and Wendy; her grandchildren, Daniel, John, Melissa, and Jessica, and brothers and sisters, Sandra, Sharon, Patricia, Kenneth, and Thomas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel, and grandson, Tony.Services for Frances were held on February 19th at 10:00, Viewing at 9:30 at Poway-Bernardo Mortuary, 13243 Poway Road, Poway, California 92064. Interment immediately followed at Dearborn Memorial Park, 14361 Tierra Bonita Rd., Poway, California 92064YOU WERE THE BEST, HANDS DOWN! Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Frances Ann Mogelinski July 16, 1932 - February 10, 2020
Published in the Pomerado News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Poway Bernardo Mortuary - FD- 1195
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -