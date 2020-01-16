|
|
Frances Fran' Gompper Poway Frances "Fran" Gompper passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family. She was called to be with the angels at the age of 80. Fran was originally from New Berlin, Wisconsin. While she would tell any listening ear stories of summers in Crivitz, she called Poway her home since 1968. In Wisconsin, Fran worked for her family's store and in publishing. She took that drive with her to San Diego, after relocating for her husband's job. Fran worked as a Deputy Clerk for San Diego County and as a Nurses Aid for Redwood Terrace. While she had many jobs, the one she enjoyed the most was being a wife and mother. Fran adored Earl, her husband of 62 years. She shared this love with all of her family, instilling in them the importance of having each other. She has six grandchildren and one great-grandchild, but Fran was grandma to many. She was always there with a listening ear and a warm meal for all who needed one. Fran was known for her kindness and cooking, which drew many to her home throughout her life. Fran was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle. Survivors include her husband, Earl; five children, Cindy (husband, Mike), Brian (life partner, Diane), Randy (wife, Ramona), Michael (wife, Janet) and Pam (fianc, Mike); and, grandchildren, Brionna, Brandon, Sierra (husband, Tony), Lindzey, Kayla, and Megan, and great-grandchild, Aubrey (mother, Tanya).A memorial service was held at Old Poway Park on December 20, 2019. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews
Published in the Pomerado News on Jan. 16, 2020