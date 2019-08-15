|
Frank Joseph Engardio June 27, 1919 - July 24, 2019 Rancho Bernardo Frank died peacefully in his sleep, at home in Rancho Bernardo, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, with his son, Thomas, at his side. He was 100 years old.Frank was born June 27, 1919, in Williamston, Michigan, to Sam and Mary Engardio, Italian immigrants. He was the seventh of eight children. He grew up helping in the store his father owned in Williamston.He graduated from Williamston High School in 1937, and from Acme Business College in Lansing, Michigan, in 1942 with a degree in accounting.Later that year, Frank was drafted into World War II. He served in the 441st Antiaircraft Artillery Battalion, attached to the 3rd Infantry Division, during the Invasion of Anzio. A decorated veteran, he earned a Purple Heart, a Presidential Citation, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.He married Rosamond Haule on April 11, 1953. They had one child.While raising his family, Frank traveled across the United States and in Europe. In retirement, he continued to travel, took his first cruise, and enjoyed it so much he took many more.Frank retired from Ford Motor Company in 1980, and he and his wife moved to the Oaks North area of Rancho Bernardo in 1981. There they were active in two dance groups, were members of San Rafael Catholic Church, and he was a lifetime member of Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge 1687, in Escondido.An avid dancer and golfer, Frank shot a hole-in-one playing in a golf tournament on October 15, 1996, at the Oaks North Golf Course. Frank danced and golfed well into his 90s. He also enjoyed celebrating his Italian heritage, eating Italian food, telling a joke or two, and having a glass of merlot with dinner.His wife, Rosamond, died in 2003. Frank is survived by his son, Thomas (Anne) Engardio of Vista; his brother, Andrew Engardio of Orlando, Florida; his longtime girlfriend, Marge Steffens of Rancho Bernardo, and many nieces and nephews.A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Monday, August 19 at San Rafael Parish, 17252 Bernardo Center Drive, San Diego. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Burial is at 1:15 p.m. at Dearborn Memorial Park, 14361 Tierra Bonita Road, Poway.No flowers, please. Mass cards are welcome, and donations can be made to Fr. Joe's Villages, Honor Flight San Diego, or the Williamston Depot Museum, Williamston, Michigan. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews
Published in the Pomerado News on Aug. 15, 2019