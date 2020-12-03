Frank Palfy
May 19, 1933 - November 18, 2020
Poway
We lost our Dad, Frank Palfy, on November 18, 2020. Dad was 87 years old and lived a wonderful life with his wife of 52 years, Joy. Born to Eugene and Mary Anna (Bacso) Palfy, Dad spent his youth on the family farm in Canada - learning mechanics, working a trapline with his brother, playing hockey and the trumpet, and building radio controlled airplanes. Known to his family as "Buddy," he was one of four children: Emma, Frank, Eugene, and Helen.His interest in aircraft led him to the United States to attend college (Tri-State College) and enjoy a lifetime career as an Aerospace Engineer specializing in Stress Analysis. Dad's engineering skills afforded him and Mom the opportunity to work and live aboard - Indonesia and South Korea - however, most of their lives together were spent in Poway, California, where they raised daughter, Robin, and son, Kurt. Many lucky grandchildren and great-grandchildren followed who he doted on and spoiled. Dad was a fan of both the San Diego Chargers and Padres. He loved classical music. He belonged to the San Diego Drones radio-controlled airplane club. He built and sold custom homes in Poway. And, his amazing mechanical ability saved many a family desert trip - as he was able to fix any equipment. If he didn't have a tool, he knew how to fabricate one with his welding skills; skills he enthusiastically passed along to his grandsons. Dad also enjoyed loading up the car and taking family vacations or Sunday drives.Dad is survived by his daughter, Robin Joy Maxson (Terry); son, Kurt Palfy (Nora); sister, Helen Pettit (Walt); grandsons, David Valkema, Jake Palfy, Dan Maxson, Xander Palfy; granddaughters, Jacqulene Korch (Darcy), Jordyn Palfy, Dakota Palfy; great-grandsons, Grayson Korch, Ashton Korch; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Joy DeLay Palfy and grandson, Eric Valkema.Dad was "Grandpa" to everyone he knew. The community of Poway looked out for Dad in his declining years. The family is thankful for this care. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
