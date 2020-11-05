Freelin Alan Carlton
January 13, 1919 - October 14, 2020
RANCHO BERNARDO
Capt. Freelin Alan Carlton, known as Alan or Junior, was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 13, 1919, son of Freelin A. and Eugenia C. (Cortner) Carlton. He had one older sister, Cary (Fletcher) and one younger, Lorraine (Skoda). His earliest memories included riding on the back of a horse-drawn ice wagon, watching steam trains from the backyard of his grandparents' farmhouse in Wartrace Tennessee, and driving his first car to high school, a Model T Roadster. He met his lifelong sweetheart, Jeanne Nellie Holmquist at church, whom he married on March 28, 1942 in Gary, Indiana. Graduating from Wheaton College, he started medical school at Indiana University, but because of World War II, left to join the Army Air Corps, becoming a B-24 pilot in England. Alan was shot down on his 14th bombing raid over Germany Febuary 24, 1944, was captured and spent 16 months in Stalag Luft 1 until liberated by the Russians. His significant decorations include the Purple Heart, two Air Medals, the EAME Campaign Medal with one battle star, and the POW Medal. He also received the French Legion of Honor Medal with the rank of Chevalier on July 26, 2016. After the war, Alan and Jeanne followed Alan's parents to Phoenix, Arizona where their two daughters were born. Retiring from Sears's management, Alan and Jeanne moved to Rancho Bernardo where he sold real estate from 1975. He was active in the community as a Kiwanis president, a member of Oaks North Country Club, selling poppies for the American Legion, and carrying the POW flag in the RB Veteran's Day ceremony for many years. In his 80's, he also volunteered for a senior helping hands ministry. Alan loved music, played both piano and trumpet, enjoyed singing and led choirs in the Baptist church for many years. He was a gifted watercolor artist, and he and Jeanne were talented ballroom dancers. Alan and Jeanne often joined his siblings on over 60 cruises throughout his retirement. He followed all sports, competed in tennis tournaments, played golf weekly, and attended his last Padres game at 100. For Alan's 100th birthday, he received salvaged parts from his crashed B-24 in Germany.Alan's beloved wife Jeanne went home November 10, 2016. Alan leaves behind his two daughters, Luanne Carlton Lucas and her husband, Les, Janice Sue Foreman and husband, Mark Hugh, two grandchildren, Jonathan Mark Foreman and wife, Emily who have two children, Daisy and Elliott, and Timothy David Foreman and wife, Andrea, who have two children, Jett and Layla. Alan went home to be with his Lord on October 14, 2020, just three months shy of his 102nd birthday. We all miss his quick smile and enthusiasm for life, his humble, grateful attitude, encouraging words and delicious potatoes. Alan's body was laid to rest on October 26 at Dearborn Memorial Park in Poway, CA. For future Memorial Service information, photos or to sign guestbook, please see Poway-Bernardo Mortuary website. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
