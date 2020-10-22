Gene Thomas Wilson
December 16, 1935 - October 3, 2020
Rancho Bernardo
Gene Thomas Wilson, 84 years old, of San Diego, California, passed away on October 3, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born to parents Mildred and John Wilson, on December 16, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio. Gene graduated from North High School and later went on to obtain his Associate's degree in Business from Youngstown State University. Gene served in the Army and was stationed overseas in Germany in 1955. When he was discharged from the Army, he began working a variety of jobs until he started at Wean United Machine and Gear Shop in 1957. He worked there for 28 years until the company went bankrupt. Gene fought tirelessly for retirement benefits not only for his co-workers but for the widows left behind. He also worked as a real estate agent during that time.Gene married the love of his life, Patricia Wilson, in 1958. Throughout the early years of their marriage they lived in Youngstown, New Middletown, and North Lima, Ohio. Gene and Patricia retired to California in 1995 and fully embraced the California sunshine. They bought a house in a retirement community and spent many happy times with neighbors and friends. In addition, by being close to their two daughters, they enjoyed being an important part of their grandchildren's lives. Gene enjoyed watching them grow up, play sports, graduate from high school, college, and get engaged. Grandpa's laughter and genuine participation in their lives will be missed by all of them.Gene is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia, and his daughters Michele Wilson-Manos (Manny) and Shari Barens (Dave). Gene is also survived by his four grandchildren, Connor Manos, Mikayla Manos, Mitchell Barens, and Megan Barens, as well as sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews. Gene was predeceased by his parents, his brothers, Harold and Kenneth, and his sister Frances. A celebration of life is planned for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers or other items, the family requests that people make donations in support of Alzheimer's San Diego: https://alzsandiego.z2systems.com/np/clients/alzsandiego/donation.jsp?campaign=86&
or The Palomar Health Palliative Care Program: https://www.palomarhealthfoundation.org/palomar-health-foundation/how-to-give/make-a-gift
