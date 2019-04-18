Georgia June Supanchick July 16, 1932 - April 8, 2019 poway It is with great sadness that the family of Georgia June Supanchick announces her passing from Alzheimer's Disease on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the age 86 years. Georgia was born on July 17, 1932, in Buhl, Idaho, to Leola Dove (Comer) Johnson and George Sylvester Johnson. She had an older brother, Bill Vern Johnson, married to Rosie, and a younger sister, Patsy Ann (Johnson) Farmer, married to Gary Farmer.Georgia married her husband, Donald Lyle Supanchick after graduating high school. Don enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Ft. Worth, TX. Georgia worked for a bank in Ft. Worth until Don received his honorable discharge from the Air Force and they moved back to Brule. Their son, Mark Alan Supanchick, was born on April 18,1959.Georgia worked for Adams Bank and Trust in Brule from 1961 until her retirement in 2003. During her career at the bank, she was an Assistant Cashier, Personnel Director, Operations Officer, Assistant GeorgiaVice President, Personal Banker and a Club 55+ Coordinator, where she led tour groups of seniors to various locations in the U.S.In 2003, she retired and moved to Poway, CA, where she was active with the Stepping Out group at the Poway Senior Center, and also a volunteer usher at the Poway Performing Arts Center.She cherished her 13 nieces and 7 nephews, and loved to tell family stories. Among her favorite things to do were traveling, making Barbie Doll clothes, crafts and greeting cards, and growing flowers. She will be remembered fondly for her outgoing personality.Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Don; father, George; mother, Leola; brother, Bill, and sister, Patsy. She is survived by her son, Mark, and his wife, Mary, of Poway, CA; Mark's son, Christopher John Supanchick, of Wellington, CO, and Mary's son, Jason Ryan Scarbrough, of Poway CA.Services are to be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Brule Cemetery in Brule, Nebraska. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Published in the Pomerado News on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary