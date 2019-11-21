|
Gerald W. Faust January 10, 1942 - November 1, 2019 Poway Dr. Gerald W. Faust, 77, of Poway, passed away on November 1st in Wyoming while hunting with his close friend. Vigil and Funeral services were held at San Rafael Parish. Gerry was laid to rest at Dearborn Memorial Park near the family home in Poway. The story of Faust is a wonderful tale of adventurous excursions filled with love and immediate plans for the next journey that would be even more spectacular than the previous. His life began in Minnesota where he was embraced by a loving mother and father and soon after the four siblings would come along for this special journey. The young Gerry Faust was a three sport athlete at Brainerd High School (Class of 1960). He then went to Saint John's University (class of 1964) where he was a wrestler and member of the 1963 National Championship Football Team. He would continue his education and ultimately receive his PhD from the University of Illinois. Gerry proudly served in the United States Army for several years and received his honorable discharge at the rank of Captain. Gerry would eventually bring his family to Poway, CA to follow his work as co-founder of Courseware, an instructional design company, and build an amazing family home affectionately known as The Pond House. This home would be the site of elaborate Easter egg hunts, family football games, canoe rides, and even a wedding. Let us pause briefly to tell of his professional life. After leading Courseware as President and CEO into the nation's premiere high technology education-company (later acquired by Arthur Anderson) Gerry shifted his attention to helping other business leaders with their companies and Faust Management was born. He was an empowering consultant, a dynamic speaker and insightful author. His clients were not passing acquaintances, but close friends. All of his relationships were rich and full. Gerry was larger than life and no stage was big enough for this man. Now on to his greatest body of work; his family. It was often said that he was one of the greatest speakers in business, and that may be true, but he was the best husband, father and grandfather. Gerry was an inspirational leader, mentor and coach. He was a role model to many. And it was the example he set for his family that was possibly his greatest gift. How he loved his children and grandchildren and how he cherished his wife the love of his life.' Just ask anyone who witnessed an event at The Pond House. Events were both large and small; a simple occasion like oatmeal pancakes around the kitchen counter, or a massive Thanksgiving dinner with handmade place-cards drawn by dad Gerry.' The love displayed in every greeting, every hug, every smile, was evidence of a family that possessed the golden key. Gerry was the keeper of the key. The story teller of the family, the consummate keynote speaker. He was our hero in all things. He was the best of us all. He was preceded in death by his father, Willard, and his mother, Mary. Gerry is survived by his wife, Terrie; 6 children, Stephen, Kimberly, Brian, Mark, Ryan and Scott; his brothers, John, Carl, and Dan; sister, Carol, as well as 12 grandchildren.
Published in the Pomerado News on Nov. 21, 2019