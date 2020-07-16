1/1
Gilda Camacho Vargas
POWAY Gilda Camacho Vargas was born on September 2, 1963, to the union of Ramon and Adriana Camacho in El Paso, Texas. They moved to Los Angeles, California when she was young.Gilda worked as a Paralegal for more than 25 years. She was a loving and devoted mother and wife who was involved in her children's life, in particular, her daughter's activities such as Girl Scouts as well as her High School's soccer and robotics team.She leaves to cherish her memory: her husband, Rodolfo Vargas; her children, Jason and Isabel Vargas; her father, Ramon Camacho; and her siblings, Gerardo, Juan Ramon, America, and Danny Camacho. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Gilda Camacho Vargas September 2, 1963 - July 1, 2020

Published in Pomerado News on Jul. 16, 2020.
