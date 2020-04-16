Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Gregorio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Gregorio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Gregorio Obituary
Rancho Bernardo Harry Gregorio passed away on April 1, 2020, at the age of 84 with his loving wife, Mary and son, Ryan at his side. A 29-year resident of Rancho Bernardo, Harry grew up in Brooklyn, NY. He loved his newfound home in San Diego. Harry was one of a kind, and as many who knew him would tell you, he did everything, "according to the book." In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . A celebration of Harry's life will be held at a later date. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Harry Gregorio November 30, 1935 - April 1, 2020
Published in the Pomerado News on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -