Rancho Bernardo Harry Gregorio passed away on April 1, 2020, at the age of 84 with his loving wife, Mary and son, Ryan at his side. A 29-year resident of Rancho Bernardo, Harry grew up in Brooklyn, NY. He loved his newfound home in San Diego. Harry was one of a kind, and as many who knew him would tell you, he did everything, "according to the book." In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . A celebration of Harry's life will be held at a later date. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Harry Gregorio November 30, 1935 - April 1, 2020
Published in the Pomerado News on Apr. 16, 2020