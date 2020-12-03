1/1
Ilene Littlefield
Poway
Ilene Littlefield
passed away November 17, 2020, in Sacramento, California, after a stroke. She was 94. Ilene was born in Monterey, California, on August 24, 1926. Ilene and her husband, Edward, moved to Poway in 1962, where they built a home in Green Valley. Ilene was a long-time member of St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church and served as a volunteer in the St. Bart's Thrift shop for 53 years. Ilene was also an avid birdwatcher traveling around the United States, Costa Rica, Thailand, Greece, and Mexico with her husband and friends in search for that ever-elusive new bird. Ilene's greatest legacy will be the love she had for her family.Ilene was preceded in death by her husband Edward, and son, Paul Littlefield. Ilene is survived by her son Mark Littlefield, and two grandsons, Brian O'Hara and Michael Littlefield. Ilene will be interred with her husband at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, Susan S. Cashmore Memorial Columbarium. A service and celebration of Ilene's life will be planned when we can once again gather safely. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Escondido Creek Conservancy. https://escondidocreek.org/donate/ Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ Ilene Littlefield August 24, 1926 - November 17, 2020

Published in Pomerado News on Dec. 3, 2020.
