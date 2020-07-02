Rancho Bernardo Born in Indiana, Jack was raised in Lake Bluff, Illinois. Upon graduating from University of Colorado, he served as a US Naval Air Intelligence Officer. Having married his high school sweetheart, Kay Shellabarger shortly after college, the two settled in San Diego after the Navy and raised their family, moving to Rancho Bernardo in 1971.Jack first worked for Travelers Insurance Co. and then joined Barney and Barney, becoming a partner in 1972.After retiring in 1992, Jack refocused his energies on helping others and dedicating his time and talent to support the Rancho Bernardo Community Church and their projects. He also enjoyed golf and friends at the Country Club of Rancho Bernardo. Jack is remembered for his integrity, kindness, and positive attitude. He loved life and his family and friends. Jack was preceded in death by son Jay, wife Kay, and brother Jerry of Tampa, FL. He is survived by daughter Susan Hering and husband Paul of Poway, and grandchildren Brad and Elaina Hering, of San Diego, Jenna Hering, of Los Angeles, and Scott Hering, of San Diego.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jay Shellabarger Memorial at Point Loma Nazarene University, 3900 Lomaland Dr., San Diego, CA 92106 Attn: Steve Seelig or to RB Community Church. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
pomeradonews Jack B. Shellabarger May 10, 1935 - June 21, 2020