Rancho Bernardo It is with breaking hearts that our family shares the sudden death of Jacob Eugene Arnell, age 26, on March 7, 2020. Beloved father, son, brother, family member, and friend, Jake is survived by his mother and father, Lisa and Gene Arnell, his twin brother, Zack, the love of his life, Feleahcia Portis, and their two children, Zion and Apollonia. When all dreams seemto dieThe summer's gone,the breeze stops blowingThe sun just left the sky A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation to honor Jacob and his family. Please visit the Jacob Arnell Memorial Fund page at www.gofundme.com Until we meet again Jake. You are forever in our heartsThe family would like to thank all of you for your support, we could not get through this without you. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Jacob Eugene Jake' Arnell August 4, 1993 - March 7, 2020
Published in the Pomerado News on Mar. 19, 2020