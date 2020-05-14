James Richard Snow, Jr. Escondido James Richard Snow, Jr., known simply as Jimmy to those who loved him, died in hospice at Pacifica House in Carlsbad, California, on May 5, 2020, after being hospitalized on and off over the better part of two months with congestive heart failure. He had recently turned 60. Jimmy was born at the U.S. Naval Submarine Base in New London, Connecticut, on March 28, 1960. Jimmy, a gentle soul who lived with paranoid schizophrenia, was well-known and well-liked by many other clients and care workers in the mental health community in North County, San Diego.Jimmy is survived by two sisters: Anita Snow, of Phoenix, and Rebecca Snow, of San Diego; nieces Jennifer, of Seymour, Indiana; Corrine, of Crothersville, Indiana; and Tristen, of Frankfurt, Kentucky; as well as nephews Keith and Benjamin, both of Kentucky, and best friend Ron Lowe, of Escondido. Also surviving are two cousins, Sherry Marica and Don Jeanrenaud, and an aunt, Marcia Horstman, all of Virginia. Jimmy's father, James Richard Snow, mother, Catherine J. Snow, and older brother, Daniel Snow, preceded him in death. A graveside service has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at El Camino Memorial Park, 5600 Carroll Canyon Rd., San Diego. Maj. Dave Shull, Salvation Army Corps Officer, San Diego Citadel Corps, will officiate.We ask that instead of flowers, donations be sent to the San Diego office of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (namisandiego.org/donate), the Interfaith Community Services (interfaithservices.org/donate), which provides help to people experiencing homelessness in North County San Diego, or any local Salvation Army location. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews March 28, 1960 - May 5, 2020
Published in Pomerado News on May 14, 2020.