Our condolences to your family. We watched the girls grow up, and had so many fun days together on Lofty View Pt. We'll always remember the Bumble Bee stories; especially when they bought their new helicopter.

I was lucky enough to play racquetball with Tim. I saw more Stanford football games on TV than if it had been for Tim. The games against the universities of some neighbors were always a little louder. Jane and Tim hosted many great parties for halloween and New Years, and we will treasure those times together.

Bill and Bonnie Ashman

