James Warren Jim' Paulson December 26, 1932 - February 3, 2019 ESCONDIDO James Warren Paulson passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019, in Escondido, CA, at the age of 86. Born on December 26, 1932, to Arthur and Gunda Andahl Paulson. James graduated from Fullerton High School in 1950. James met his wife, Sylvia, in 1948, at a country school Christmas program. Jim and Sylvia were married on Easter Sunday, March 25, 1951, in La Moure, ND. James joined the U.S. Navy in 1950 and served during the Korean War aboard the USS Wasp aircraft carrier as an aviation ordnance specialist and was honorably discharged in 1953. James was a member and Commander of The American Legion Townsend Good Shockman Post 19 in La Moure, ND, and was a founding member and Commander of The American Legion Albert J. Hickman Post 460 in San Diego, CA. He also served as President of the La Moure Country Club.James and Sylvia settled in San Diego, CA, for 35 years where he retired from Calmat company as Fleet Manager in 1991. In 1993, they returned to La Moure, ND, for several years, then moved to Kingman, AZ, and recently returned to California to a care facility where Jim received full-time nursing care and Sylvia could continue living with him. Over the years, he and Sylvia enjoyed many road trips in their motorhome, exploring several states. He enjoyed playing poker, golf and spending precious time with family. James is survived by Sylvia, his loving wife of 67 years; four children, Thomas, Jeffrey, Michelle and Tammie; eight grandchildren, Christopher, Jonathon, Daniel, James, Heather Nicole, Gene Paul, Heather Renee, Gail; and 11 great-grandchildren, Rylee, Quinn, Larkin, Calvin, Arianna, Isaiah, Mykaela, Anna, Gabriel, Christopher and Dillon. James was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Gunda; his sister, Alice; his brother, Donald; foster brother, Walter (Dutch); and nephews, Gary, Robert; and niece, Renee. Services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Poway-Bernardo Mortuary, 13243 Poway Road, Poway, CA 92064, followed by Committal service with Military Honors at Miramar National Cemetery at 1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. and gathering thereafter.