Poway
Family and friends, it grieves us to say on Wednesday, 23 September, we said goodbye to Janet Magdaleno, daughter of Dorothy and Ralph, sister of Susan, mother of Stephanie and Michelle, wife of Robert, and grandmother of Jackie, Marlowe, and Mason. She fought a good fight against cancer. However, our dear Lord decided it was best to free her from that burden. She was a generous soul who shared joy wherever she went. She left a light in our lives that we'll remember whenever her memory visits us. She was loved. She is loved. And we'll miss her dearly for the rest of our days. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to ACPMP Research Foundation, https://acpmp.org/help-us/donate/ Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews June 16, 1952 - September 23, 2020

Published in Pomerado News on Oct. 1, 2020.
