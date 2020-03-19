|
Jaqueline Gilbert Jackie' Schloeder August 27, 1933 - February 29, 2020 Poway On Saturday, February 29, 2020, Jaqueline Jackie' Gilbert Schloeder, a loving wife and mother of three children, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, passed away at the age of 86. She fought the good fight with peritoneal cancer and ultimately lost the battle. Jackie was born on August 27, 1933, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Morris and Sylvia (Offett) Gilbert. The family made their way out to Los Angeles, where her dad started Angeles Building Materials. In 1954 while working at AM Corporation, she met and married William (Bill) Schloeder. Moving was in their future first from Los Angeles to Houston, Nebraska, Fort Worth, and then in 1972 to their current address in Poway. Jackie was at the Poway Unified School District from 1973-2000, working in personnel. She took on retirement with the same commitment and dedication. Starting with volunteering with Rady's Children's hospital, where she covered most every Board position. She was serving with them until the day she died. Jackie also served on the Poway School Board from 2000-2012 and volunteered with The Sigma Alpha Sorority. She was a woman of purpose that kept her young beyond her years. Her other passion was reading and could always be found with a book at hand. She was a collector of loving friends who shared her same passions. Jackie and Bill have been involved with St Bartholomew's since 1973. Jackie served on the Alter Guild and volunteered at the St Bart's thrift shop until it closed this year. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvia and Morris; and 1 brother, (Darryl Gilbert). She is survived by her husband of 66 years, William Bill' Schloeder; her 3 children, Jennifer Dovey (Jack), Lane Schloeder (Chris), and Lisa Nichols; and 3 grandchildren, Jackson Dovey (Alyssa), Jeneca Bowe (Jared), and Kiera Schloeder, and two great-grandchildren, Zealynn Dovey and Calvin Bowe.A celebration of Jackie's life will be held on April 18th at 11 AM at Saint Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 16275 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA, 92064. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Rady's Children's hospital at https://www.rchsd.org. It would make Jackie so happy. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews
Published in the Pomerado News on Mar. 19, 2020