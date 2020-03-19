|
Poway Mr. Mehlman obtained a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business. L.L.B. New York University. He was a retired Controller and Tax Director and a member of the following: Temple Adat Shalom, Poway, and its Men's Club, Poway Senior Center, Exercise Leader Pomerado Walking Group, Substitute teacher and student at Braille Institute, Past Member of Board of Directors of Temple Shalom, Aberdeen, N.J., and Past Chairman and Member of Aberdeen Township Environmental & Shade Tree Commission.He was an avid reader - never without a book or two in hand. He loved swimming laps, listening to his records, dancing, coin collecting, and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Also, he enjoyed playing chess, photography, and making elaborate albums of his adventures. He was a beloved spouse, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by wife of 53 years, Phyllis; children, Sharon and Marc Mehlman of Encinitas, CA, Iris Ornberg of Westerly, R.I.; grandchildren, Julie, Allison, and Emily Ornberg of Westerly, R.I., and sister, Carole Mehlman of Brooklyn, NY. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Jay may be made to The Braille Institute of San Diego, Friends of the Poway Library, or the . Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Jay S. Mehlman November 16, 1938 - March 13, 2020
Published in the Pomerado News on Mar. 19, 2020