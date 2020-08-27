Poway
Jesse Miranda
, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born August 26, 1931, to Nicolas and Juana Miranda in Morrill, Nebraska.He attended primary school in Mitchell, Nebraska, and colleges in Casper, Wyo. and San Diego, CA, to obtain his Engineering degree in Aerospace Systems. On September 27, 1953, he married Marjorie Carabajal in Torrington, Wyoming. They moved to Poway, CA, in 1966, where Jesse worked in the Aerospace industry as a test engineer until his retirement in 1997. Jesse enjoyed spending time with family, church volunteer service, horseshoe tournaments, ballroom dancing, history, and space/astronomy programs.Survivors include his son Jeff, daughter-in-law Maryann, daughter Diana, son-in-law Frank, grandchildren Melissa, Matthew, Mikell, Alisha, Michael, Christina, and Brandon; and several great-grandchildren; one sister Lucy Wescott (John) of Lawrence, Kansas. He had many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Marjorie; son, Daniel; grandson, Michael, and many brothers and sisters.Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Poway. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
