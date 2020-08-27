1/1
Jesse Miranda
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Poway
Jesse Miranda
, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born August 26, 1931, to Nicolas and Juana Miranda in Morrill, Nebraska.He attended primary school in Mitchell, Nebraska, and colleges in Casper, Wyo. and San Diego, CA, to obtain his Engineering degree in Aerospace Systems. On September 27, 1953, he married Marjorie Carabajal in Torrington, Wyoming. They moved to Poway, CA, in 1966, where Jesse worked in the Aerospace industry as a test engineer until his retirement in 1997. Jesse enjoyed spending time with family, church volunteer service, horseshoe tournaments, ballroom dancing, history, and space/astronomy programs.Survivors include his son Jeff, daughter-in-law Maryann, daughter Diana, son-in-law Frank, grandchildren Melissa, Matthew, Mikell, Alisha, Michael, Christina, and Brandon; and several great-grandchildren; one sister Lucy Wescott (John) of Lawrence, Kansas. He had many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Marjorie; son, Daniel; grandson, Michael, and many brothers and sisters.Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Poway. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Jesse Miranda August 26, 1931 - July 23, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pomerado News on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved