JoAnne Joey' Maxfield Reyno February 4, 1944 - November 16, 2019 Rancho Bernardo After more than five years of fighting cancer, Joey passed away on November 16, 2019. Fortunately during those five years, she had many more good days than bad.Joey was the third child of Charles and Kathleen Maxfield of Mankato, Minnesota. It was there where she grew up, met and married Larry, her husband for fifty-six years, and had two sons. After leaving Mankato, the family resided in three different cities around the country before settling in San Diego in 1975. When their sons were in high school, Joey decided to start a new career. She earned bachelor's and master's degrees in nursing from San Diego State University and became a Registered Nurse. Joey started at Rady Children's Hospital, continued her career at San Diego County Public Health, El Cajon Public Schools, and finished as a community health instructor at San Diego State University, retiring in 2008.In her younger days, Joey was an avid tennis player, even playing on a college team while in her late thirties. She later took up golf with the same passion, belonging to The Country Club of Rancho Bernardo for eighteen years, and then became a member of the Rancho Bernardo Inn's Women's Golf Club. When not on the golf course, she usually could be found playing Mahjong with her buddies or pursuing her hobbies of sewing, quilting, embroidery, knitting, and on and on. She was also a voracious reader.While her accomplishments were many, Joey will be most remembered for her unwavering positive attitude, love of and dedication to her family and friends, beautiful smile, and wonderful laugh.Joey is survived by her husband, Larry; son, Rick (Lucy), currently living in Europe; son, Steve (Camille) in San Diego; grandchildren, Richard, Emily, Lucas, Katie, Owen, and Charlie; sisters, Mary Kay St. Peter, Susie Houtsma, Bridget Weigt, Patty O'Connor, and Liz Nase, and brother, John Maxfield, all residents of Mankato. She will also be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews, extended family members and dear friends. The family is planning a celebration of Joey's life to be held after the first of the year. In lieu of flowers or plants, please consider a donation to cancer research. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews
Published in the Pomerado News on Dec. 19, 2019