John David Dave' Sixt June 1, 1941 - September 21, 2019 Rancho Bernardo John David Sixt Dave', 78, passed away on September 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, on June 1, 1941, to Lawrence Frederick Sixt and Doris Louise Updegraff. When Dave was six years old, his family moved to Ohio. In 1959, he graduated from East Liverpool High School in Ohio and in 1964 he received a BS in Microbiology from The Ohio State University. Dave was also a member of The Ohio State Golf Team. While in college, he joined the NASA Astronaut Research Program at the Dayton, Ohio, Air Force Base where he spent six weeks confined in a space capsule for the Aerospace Medical Research Program. Later he received an MBA Degree from National University.Dave married his first wife, Claudia Johns, in 1966, and they had two children, Megan and Chad.In 1964, Dave joined the United States Marine Corps right out of college. He served as a Captain in the Logistics Division during the Vietnam War and received the Vietnam Service Medal and Cross of Gallantry. During his last few years in the Marine Corps, Dave was stationed at Naval Air Base Coronado, where he served aboard the USS Ticonderoga and was also the director of MOWASP, a multi-million-dollar supply operation. He was honorably discharged in 1971.He loved living in San Diego and made that his permanent residence where he took advantage of his formal education in microbiology by joining the pharmaceutical industry as a sales representative for Pfizer, Glaxo, Alza and Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceuticals. He was a district manager and an award-winning salesman.Dave met his second wife, Karen Barron, at Sabinas Restaurant in Rancho Bernardo in 1979. They married thirteen years later on September 19, 1992, adding Thomas and Heather Barron to his family. Dave was a lifelong golfer and member of the Stoneridge, Shadowridge, and Bernardo Heights Country Clubs. He was the winner of many golf tournaments throughout the years, including placing second in the California Senior Amateur Championship. While fighting cancer, Dave would still be seen around the Bernardo Heights clubhouse and course always with a smile on his face and a friendly hello.Dave is survived by his wife, Karen Sixt; children, Megan Hicks, and Chad Sixt; stepchildren, Heather Ryberg and Thomas Barron; grandchildren, Taylor Baloy, Camron Hicks, Austin Hicks, and Rhys Sixt, sisters, Ann Neibert and Eleanor Hall.Dave was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, an excellent golfer, and a genuine friend. We will truly miss him.In lieu of flowers, please donate, in John David Sixt's name to the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, 858-752-6535. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 2:30 PM, at Miramar National Cemetery. The celebration of life will proceed after the services at Maderas Golf Club, at 4:00 PM. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews
Published in the Pomerado News on Oct. 3, 2019