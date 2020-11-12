John Joseph Carpenter
June 11, 1943 - September 24, 2020
Poway
John Joseph Carpenter born June 11, 1943 to Herbert and Hazel Carpenter in Boston, Mass., passed away peacefully after a long battle with Interstitial Lung Disease in his Poway, CA home on Thursday, September 24, 2020. John was the middle child of five children and is survived by his beautiful wife of 48 years, Ruth Carpenter, his adored daughters, Danetta Carpenter, Michelle Peckham, Tina Bozarth, Debi Carpenter-Braunstein and Carrie Carpenter, and by his incredible eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.He is remembered by those who knew and loved him as Chief, family man, gardener, seafood aficionado, an avid bowler with a wicked curve, accomplished traveler, the great debater, and as a man who loved to be right. John loved and appreciated the women in his life. This appreciation started with his mom, who he adored. His mom, Hazel, gave him his dance moves, good looks, great sense of humor, and family values. In 1972, John married the love of his life (his "main squeeze") Ruth Christine Carpenter, a 48-year love story, filled with remarkable adventures, marvelous mishaps and loads of laughter. John enjoyed teaching his girls to fish and not actually catch anything; to hunt rats and gophers that were demolishing his garden; create wild chemical concoctions to kill bugs in the backyard; to spit wrappers through straws at each other (Mom still enjoys that to this day); to find a way through any obstacle; to always be thankful and love each other. He took great pride in making sure his girls studied hard and learned a lot, how to hold their own during entertaining political debates with him, and to be the best that they can be. He enjoyed many things, caring for his hummingbirds, growing tomatoes, lemons and oranges; wood-working; being Chief Carpenter; leaning back in his kitchen chair while eating dinner to watch the news playing in the other room; inviting missionaries into the house to debate religion; they even came to the door asking for Mr. Carpenter, but what he relished the most was being the best husband and Dad he could be.John had an accomplished 32-year career as Chief of Police at San Diego State University, it included graduating from the FBI National Academy (98th Assembly), being President of IACLEA and a Criminal Justice Professor. John was passionate about politics and public safety standards at State and around the world. John left a piece of himself in everyone he knew and is greatly missed.
