Charles was the son of pioneer Solana Beach lumberman H.G. Larrick
and Annabelle Dunning.Charles attended San Dieguito High School and the University of Arizona. He was an Army veteran of WW II. He was the first city engineer for the city of Escondido and later helped grow a successful civil engineering company, Engineering Science. Charles was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 62 years, Patricia Ann, and their cherished son, Charles Reid Larrick. He is survived by his sister Martha Kalivas, daughter Theresa Nichols, son John Larrick, their spouses Don Nichols and MaryLynne Larrick, grandchildren Thomas Nichols, Sara Harrington, Bret Larrick, Connor Larrick, and great-grandchildren Jack Smith and Paisley Harrington. Charles will be interred with his family at El Camino Cemetery. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
