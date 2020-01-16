Home

El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park
5600 Carroll Canyon Rd
San Diego, CA 92121
(858) 453-2121
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:45 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
15526 Pomerado Rd.
Poway, CA
Entombment
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Joseph Angelo Lucia


1926 - 2020
Joseph Angelo Lucia Obituary
Poway Joseph Angelo Lucia was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 5, 1926. He died January 7, 2020, at the age of 94. "Papa Joe," moved to Poway, California, in 1959 where he instantly became well known for his and wife, Rita's (deceased), founding involvement in St. Michaels Catholic Church. From the day he moved to Poway, Joe Lucia involved himself in the community, volunteering with organizations such as the Poway Lions Club, Poway Pop Warner and the Poway High School Boosters Club. Joe was best known throughout San Diego as Coach Lucia, a very successful high school football coach touching thousands of young lives with his mantra "Faith, Family and Football" and boasting a winning record that brought him scores of trophies and highly revered CIF Championships. Joe Lucia was most proud of his 26 years in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service, followed by over two decades with the City of Poway Water District. He was an icon in the community, brought joy to everyone with whom he crossed paths and was loved by all. He is survived by his loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial Mass, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 15526 Pomerado Rd., Poway, CA, 92064, at 10:45 am; Entombment and Military Funeral Honors Service at El Camino Memorial Park & Cemetery, 5600 Carroll Canyon Rd., San Diego, CA, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Joseph's name to St. Michael's Catholic Church "Preserve the Legacy" fund. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Joseph Angelo Lucia December 5, 1926 - January 7, 2020
Published in the Pomerado News on Jan. 16, 2020
