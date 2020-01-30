|
Joseph Carlo Accardi February 1, 1934 - January 16, 2020 Rancho Bernardo Joe Accardi, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in San Diego, CA. Joe was born in Philadelphia, PA, to Carlo and Annuniziata Accardi. During the Korean Conflict, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a staff sergeant and medic with the medical detachment to the 54th Army Engineering Battalion, Leipheim, Germany, from 1952 to 1955. At 25, he married Catherine Dolan in August 1959, and the couple shared a 60th marriage anniversary in 2019. The couple moved to State College, PA, and Joe attended Penn State University, graduating in 1961 with a B.S. in Accounting. Joe's career in computing, operations, and marketing began at RCA in 1961 and continued through the decades at UCS Computing and GAC, and moves to St. Louis, Kansas City, Chicago, and finally, San Diego. Joe enjoyed playing stickball and baseball as a child in Philadelphia, and turned that into a life-long love of the Phillies baseball team. He was a member of the Penn State Alumni Association, attending games when the team visited Nebraska, and later on the west coast. Joe loved Penn State football WE ARE! and State College. Later in Kansas City, he became a big fan of the K.C. Chiefs after the 1969-70 Super Bowl win and passed on that passion for Chiefs football to his family.As the patriarch of the family, Joe loved and cared for his family and his extended family, coaching Little League baseball for his sons, teaching his grandson golf, and encouraging all his younger relations to pursue education and success. Joe is survived by his wife of 60 years, Catherine; his two sons, Stephen Accardi (Mary), and Joseph Accardi (Susan); his two daughters, Susan Accardi Entler (Gordon), and Celia Accardi McCormick (John); three beloved grandchildren, John and Lydia McCormick, and Carlo Accardi, and his sister, Mary DiBella, Lancaster, PA. Funeral mass and visitation was held Thursday, January 23, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Poway, CA. Committal service with honors will be held Friday, February 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122.
Published in the Pomerado News on Jan. 30, 2020