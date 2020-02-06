|
Joseph L. Finnerty April 4, 1933 - January 20, 2020 Poway Called to his rest on January 20, 2020, Msgr. Joseph L. Finnerty passed peacefully at Nazareth House after a short period in hospice care.Son of James and Penelope Finnerty, Monsignor was born in Castleconnor, County Sligo, Ireland, on April 4, 1933. He entered All Hallows College Seminary in Dublin in 1951 and was ordained on June 16, 1957, by Most Rev. Moynihan, Bishop of Kerry.Ordained for the Diocese of San Diego, Msgr. Finnerty served as Associate Pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Ocean Beach, St. Francis de Sales in Riverside, St. John of the Cross in Lemon Grove, St. Therese in San Diego, and as Pastor of St. Thomas Indian Mission in Fort Yuma, Queen of Angels in Idyllwild, as Founding Pastor of Resurrection Parish in Escondido and Pastor of St. Michael in Poway.He was named Honorary Prelate in 1985 by Pope Saint John Paul II.Monsignor Finnerty retired in 2001 and resided in Rancho Bernardo, while continuing to offer service at St. Michael Parish in Poway.Preceded in death by his brother, Brendan Finnerty, Msgr. Joseph Finnerty is survived by his sister, Maureen (Finnerty) Feeney; brother, Sean Finnerty; sister-in-law, Josephine and many nieces and nephews, all who reside in Ireland. He will also be sadly missed by his loyal and faithful friends.All of us who knew Monsignor Finnerty are confident that upon his arrival at the Pearly Gates, God rendered the ultimate accolade: "Well done, good and faithful servant." His legacy, faith and presence lives on through each of us.Viewing and Vigil Service were held at St. Michael Parish, Poway on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The Funeral Mass was celebrated by Msgr. Michael Gallagher at 10:30am, Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. Michael Parish. Interment followed at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in San Diego.Please remember this good and faithful servant in your prayers.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Michael's School, St. Michael's Church or St. Vincent De Paul San Diego. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews
Published in the Pomerado News on Feb. 6, 2020