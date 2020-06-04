Josephine C. McCormack February 27, 1938 - May 23, 2020 SAN DIEGO Josephine C. McCormack, loving mother and devoted wife, crossed into that eternal place to prepare the next life for her family as she did so wonderfully in this life. Josephine, "Jo" passed away on May 23, 2020, after battling COPD for the last few years of her life.Josephine C. Murphy married John R. McCormack on May 30, 1958, and their love endured for nearly 62 years. She was born and raised in Dorchester Massachusetts, a neighborhood of Boston, providing her with that classic Boston accent that's so distinct and an accent she never lost even after spending the last 30 years of her life in the warmth of sunny San Diego, California.Jo's passion for sewing kept her busy in what little spare time was left after caring for her husband and four kids. Jo was a master seamstress making everything from wedding gowns to her famous potholders sold at many craft fairs across this great nation. Jo and John enjoyed their RV they had for many years of retirement, traveling the country with her bird Simon, an African Grey Parrot, that she treated as another child for over 30 years. Jo loved to travel, exploring the world and the wonders of our great USA national parks but most of all meeting unique people and making friends everywhere they went. She was the social engineer of the marriage with a warm personality and a direct frankness that endeared those she met forever.Jo is survived by her loving husband, John, her son, John Jr. and wife Patty of Austin, TX, and their children, Matthew, Mitchell, and Mason; her son, Kevin and wife, Audrey of Lebanon, NH; her son, Brian and wife, Norsham of Centreville, VA, and their children, Ian, Corey, and Mya; and her, daughter, Donna and husband, Ronald of Daytona Beach, FL.A small private service for immediate family, required under the COVID-19 policies, will be held at her parish of the last 30 years San Rafael Parish in Rancho Bernardo, California on Saturday, May 30, 2020.In lieu of flowers or gifts the family would encourage a donation to the American Lung Association's work on finding better treatments and a cure for COPD. The link to provide your support for this important work is found here: https://action.lung.org/site/Donation2?df_id=31272&mfc_pref=T&31272.donation=form1https://www.powaybernardomortuary.net/obituary/josephine-mccormack Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews
Published in Pomerado News on Jun. 4, 2020.