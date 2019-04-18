Rancho Bernardo June Greer, 82, of Rancho Bernardo, passed away on April 11, 2019. June, a first generation American, was born on June 9, 1937, in Brooklyn, New York, to Cissie and Louis Lee of London, England. June married her high school sweetheart, Mickey Greer, in January 1955, and so began a wonderful partnership of love and devotion lasting almost 65 years. June and Mickey moved to San Diego from Los Angeles in 1961. They raised and were dedicated to their three children, Jeff, Keri, and Jenny, in San Diego. The couple eventually moved to Poway, where June became an avid avocado farmer for many years; delighting in growing and selling varieties of avocados to local businesses. June and Mickey eventually retired in Rancho Bernardo. In retirement, June loved doting on her seven grandchildren, playing golf with the Holy Niners Golf club, enjoying the best wines with their tight-knit group of friends, playing with her Goldendoodle, Dandy, and knitting a multitude of sweaters and blankets for her family and friends. She also loved traveling with her beloved Mickey. The couple just recently returned from a cruise to Australia and New Zealand, which was a life-long dream destination for June.June is survived by her husband of 64 years, Mickey; her son, Jeff Greer; and daughters, Keri Greer Katz and Jenny Greer Collins; and her grandchildren, David and Jason Greer, Alexa Katz Battaglia, Jacob Katz, Kaitlyn, Cydney, and Jenna Collins.The funeral will be held on April 23, at El Camino Mortuary in San Diego. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations to the San Diego Humane Society and the San Diego Food Bank. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews June Ann Greer June 9, 1937 - April 11, 2019 Published in the Pomerado News on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary