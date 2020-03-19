|
|
Karen Pretschner Poway Karen Pretschner joined the Lord on March 3rd, 2020. Born on March 14th, 1947, she lived in Brielle, New Jersey, graduated from Manasquan High School and then pursued her career in the insurance industry. Karen moved to San Diego in the early eighties to be near family and continue her career in the insurance industry until her retirement. Karen enjoyed doing volunteer work at Poway Unified, helping young students become better readers. She also enjoyed doing volunteer work for the local politicians and helped with their campaigns. Karen enjoyed spending time with her family.She is survived by her sister, Glenda Allard; and her brother, Robert Pretschner; her nephews, Kurt and Scott Ball, and Albert and Daniel Allard, and her parakeet.In lieu of flowers a donation to the Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews March 14, 1947 - March 3, 2020
Published in the Pomerado News on Mar. 19, 2020