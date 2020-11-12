Rancho Bernardo
Katherine 'Mozelle' Simeral
died on October 26, 2020, in Rancho Santa Fe, California, at the age of 98. She had no heart disease, no cancer, she just wore out. She was born in Hamlin, Texas, on June 9, 1922, to Thayer and Erma Maxwell. The family moved to California in 1923, so she was really a converted Californian.Mozelle was very active in sports and student government while attending Monrovia High School, graduating in 1941. In 1943 she joined the US Navy WAVES as a storekeeper serving most of her time at the Los Alamitos Air Base in Long Beach, where she was honorably discharged in 1946.Mozelle received her private pilot's license on the GI Bill, where she was the only female in a class of forty men and was the second student to solo.Living in La Canada, CA, for many years, Mozelle was an executive secretary at JPL and raised three sons, Ross, Roger and Randy.Moving to Rancho Bernardo in 1973 with her husband Bob, who worked at Point Loma, Mozelle became active in the Symphony on the Greens Committee and the RB Inn Golf Club, where she served as president in 1976. She was a charter member of the Pomerado Auxiliary, where she was the chairman of the gift shop for four years and where she received the first 5000 hour pin.After Bob's heart attack and rehabilitation at Palomar Hospital, Mozelle became interested in the "Swing for the Heart" golf tournament, where she served as chairman of volunteer scorers.She is to be buried at Rosecrans Military Cemetery beside her husband Bob. They dated in high school, reunited in 1965, and were married for 31 years.
