Kenneth Raymond Roth October 1, 1935 - March 19, 2019 Poway Kenneth Raymond Roth died in the early morning on March 19, 2019, with his wife at his side. He suffered from a degenerative brain disease (primary progressive aphasia) that took him and his wife on a difficult six-year journey, and ultimately led to his death. Ken was born in Kankakee, Illinois, on October 1, 1935. He grew up in Danville, Illinois, where he graduated from high school. He graduated from Florida Southern College, and was the first person in his family to attend college. He obtained his M.D. from Marquette University School of Medicine (now the Medical College of Wisconsin) in 1963. While completing his internship at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, he met and married his wife, Patricia Ann Miller. They enjoyed 54 years of marriage. Ken served in the United States Navy, and then fulfilled his orthopaedic surgery residency at the University of New Mexico and at the Baylor School of Medicine in Houston, Texas. While at Baylor, Ken had a fellowship with Dr. Paul Harrington, who set him on a journey of caring for patients with scoliosis and other spinal and orthopaedic difficulties. Ken was in private practice for over 27 years in Redlands, Mt. Shasta, and Escondido, California. He was an assistant professor at Loma Linda University Medical School, where he taught residents in pediatric orthopaedic surgery. He continued to teach, consult, and assist in surgery after his retirement. Ken loved fly-fishing, skiing, canoeing, camping, photography, and being in nature. He was an avid woodworker and woodturner, who delighted in seeing patterns and woodgrain designs emerge as he worked artistically with the wood. He and Pat traveled extensively together, as well as with their family and friends. Ken served as councilman and mayor of Redlands, California. He was a dedicated physician, a devoted husband and father, a loving grandfather, and a loyal friend. His quick wit and dry sense of humor elicited smiles and laughter from his patients, family, and friends. Ken is preceded in death by his daughter, Rebecca Lynn, and his parents. Ken is survived by his wife, Pat; his daughter, Molly Lizbeth, and her husband, Alfredo Villarreal, of San Antonio, Texas; his son, Bradley Matthew, and his wife, Tracy Roth, of Poway, California; his grandson, Travis Matthew Roth; and his granddaughter, Caitln Estbaliz Villarreal Roth. In lieu of flowers, Ken's family requests donations in his memory to the Medical College of Wisconsin (https://www.mcw.edu/giving/ways-to-give/donate-now) or to Turn Around for Vets, a program for wounded veterans that Ken helped found (https://www.sdwt.org/docs/TAV.pdf). Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Published in the Pomerado News on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary