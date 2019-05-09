Poway Kristine Freeman, 77, passed away on March 17, 2019, after a brief illness.Kris was born in Washington in 1942. In 1959, she graduated from Shoreline High School in Seattle, and married Michael Freeman in 1964. Michael was a career naval officer, and they frequently moved until settling for good in Poway, CA in 1984. Together, they raised two wonderful children, Stacey and Michael. Kris was a long-time member of the Incarnation Lutheran Church in Poway. She served on many of the church boards and committees over the years. She may be most remembered for hosting an annual Toys for Tots Christmas Party that donated thousands of toys that were then delivered by U.S. Marines to needy children.Her memory will be cherished by her three grandchildren, Abigail, Madeline and Ryan. She is also survived by her sister, Sheila, who lives in Bellingham, WA.A memorial service is scheduled at Incarnation Lutheran Church, on June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Tim Mason will conduct the service, and a reception will immediately follow the service. Kris will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery at a private service in July. Remember Kris by donating a toy to Toys for Tots this year. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Kristine Freeman 1942 - 2019 Published in the Pomerado News on May 9, 2019