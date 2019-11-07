|
Poway Born and raised in Southern California, Kris was a true California girl. An RN by profession, Kris devoted the first part of her career to hospital nursing. During the later part of her career, Kris founded and built a successful medical aesthetics business.Sadly, Kris lost her valiant two year battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Kris is survived by her husband, Robert, and daughters, Erica and Jessica, as well as her adoring grandchildren Eli, Ian, Jackson, and Jayden.In that Kris was an avid scuba diver, she asked that in lieu of flowers donations may be made in Kris's name to Coral Reef Alliance. Web site: coral.org/donate Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Kristine Pinto February 11, 1953 - October 30, 2019
Published in the Pomerado News on Nov. 7, 2019