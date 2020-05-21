Kurt Erwin Zublin Rancho Bernardo Kurt Erwin Zublin, 97, passed away on May 8, with his family by his side. He was born in Germany and grew up in Switzerland. Kurt received a diploma from ETH, Zurich, and enjoyed a fulfilling career in Electrical Engineering in NY, Palo Alto, and San Diego. One of Kurt's life passions was gardening and nature. Kurt also loved to travel, spending family vacations in Switzerland, exploring Europe and destinations within the U.S. He enjoyed any occasion for a family celebration, including birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays. Kurt was a loving, kind, patient, and generous husband, father, and grandfather. His positive attitude was an inspiration to his family and friends. He carried the smile of a happy man, and his loving spirit will remain deep in our hearts always. Kurt is survived by his wife, Anita, his five children, Beatrice, Dorita (John), Margot (Ritt), Dominic (Anja), and Bryan (Ming), his five grandchildren, and family in Switzerland and the United States. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews March 27, 1923 - May 8, 2020
Published in Pomerado News on May 21, 2020.