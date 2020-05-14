LeRoy Carl Roy' Houtz December 21, 1935 - May 7, 2020 RANCHO BERNARDO LeRoy Carl Houtz "Roy" passed away on May 7, 2020. He was born in Salt Lake City on December 21, 1935, to John and Lydia Houtz. His family moved to Pomona, California, when he was a young boy and was raised there with his sister, Sally. Roy earned his Eagle Scout award as a young man, and graduated from Pomona High School, where he served as senior class president. Roy was a graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara, as well as the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington. While at UCSB, he met and married his sweetheart, Martha Lomer Lewis in 1960. They enjoyed 55 wonderful years together before Marty passed away in 2015, and were the parents of three children, Steve (Liz), Jeff (Peggy), and Cari Capel (Adam). Roy was the grandfather to 12 grandchildren who he adored. Roy was commissioned in the US Navy in 1960, and served as an engineering officer aboard ships stationed in San Diego. Later he served in the reserves, eventually retiring as a Commander.Roy and Marty settled in San Diego. After active Navy duty, he joined First Interstate Bank, where he stayed for 29 years. He was manager of several branches and also served as district manager. After leaving the bank, he became Executive Director of the Rancho Bernardo Chamber of Commerce, where he stayed until retirement.Roy was always attracted to community service. He was a member of Rotary for over 37 years and is Past President of the Rancho Bernardo Club in San Diego. He also served on many boards and committees, but was most proud of his involvement in the Holiday Bowl, where he was Chairman of the committee in 1988 and 1989. He then served on the Board of Directors for ten years before being named a Life Director. Roy and Marty moved to Utah in 2003, to be near family. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Roy served for many years, including work in the Draper Utah Temple. Roy is survived by his children and grandchildren, as well as his beautiful bride, Patricia Ann "Patty", who was his ray of sunshine for the past year and a half. Due to current restrictions, a small graveside service will be held Friday, May 15, at Larkin Sunset Gardens at 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pomerado News on May 14, 2020.