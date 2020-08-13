1/1
Linda M. Ellett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

San Diego
Linda Ellett
passed away at her home in University City on August 3 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and grew up in Story City, Iowa. Linda joined the staff at Black Mountain Middle School as a resource specialist in 1987. In 1990, she joined the opening staff at Rancho Bernardo High School. Linda assisted new teachers for three years in the Poway Professional Assistance Program (PPAP), eventually accepting a position at the Poway USD Wellness office in 2007. She retired in 2017.Linda served as President of the Beta Beta Chapter (SDSU), was Region V Co-President, Pi Lambda Theta (an education honor society), and is a published author in the Journal of Learning Disabilities. She earned a BA from the University of Northern Iowa, an MA from San Diego State University in Special Education and Learning Handicapped.We will miss her great sense of humor, kindness, intelligence, and her love of family and friends. Linda was always selfless, compassionate, strong, and courageous. Among her many interests, she enjoyed floral arranging and weaving. She also loved to compete with her beloved Wheaten Terrier in agility.She is survived by her husband Tom, sister Nancy of Belvidere, IL, and brother Harold of Blacksburg, VA. Donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan.org). Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Linda M. Ellett December 26, 1947 - August 3, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pomerado News on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved