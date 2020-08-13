San Diego
Linda Ellett
passed away at her home in University City on August 3 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and grew up in Story City, Iowa. Linda joined the staff at Black Mountain Middle School as a resource specialist in 1987. In 1990, she joined the opening staff at Rancho Bernardo High School. Linda assisted new teachers for three years in the Poway Professional Assistance Program (PPAP), eventually accepting a position at the Poway USD Wellness office in 2007. She retired in 2017.Linda served as President of the Beta Beta Chapter (SDSU), was Region V Co-President, Pi Lambda Theta (an education honor society), and is a published author in the Journal of Learning Disabilities. She earned a BA from the University of Northern Iowa, an MA from San Diego State University in Special Education and Learning Handicapped.We will miss her great sense of humor, kindness, intelligence, and her love of family and friends. Linda was always selfless, compassionate, strong, and courageous. Among her many interests, she enjoyed floral arranging and weaving. She also loved to compete with her beloved Wheaten Terrier in agility.She is survived by her husband Tom, sister Nancy of Belvidere, IL, and brother Harold of Blacksburg, VA. Donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan.org
)
Linda M. Ellett December 26, 1947 - August 3, 2020