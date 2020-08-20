1/
Mabel Inez Lane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mabel Inez Lane

Poway
Born August 1, 1920, Mabel went to the Lord on August 8, 2020. Mabel Inez Botticchio, born in Bessemer, Michigan, to Felix and Inez Botticchio, was the epitome of the Greatest Generation. From her childhood in the coal mining hills of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, through the Great Depression, to nursing school in Chicago and enlisting in the United States Army as a Nurse in World War II, to Southern California, Mabel thrived at being a nurse, wife, mother, and friend to all. All 100 years.Following World War II, Mabel found her way to Santa Barbara, where she continued to work as a nurse and met her loving husband, Joe. They moved to the Los Angeles area, finally settling in Downey where he had a medical practice and they raised their children. When their children were out of college, they moved to Poway in 1980. Mabel volunteered at St. Michael's Catholic Church Thrift Shop for 38 years from 1980 until 2017.Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, D. Joseph Lane M.D., her son Michael (Laura) and her grandson Andrew, and is survived by her son Kevin (Jacqueline), grandchildren Jaclyn Zarp (Chris), Nicole, Melissa Brizendine (Jeremy), Allison Schumacher (Mark), Daniel (Sarsha), Shannon and eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the open-air courtyard at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Poway, CA. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews August 1, 1920 - August 8, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pomerado News on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved