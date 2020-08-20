Mabel Inez Lane
Poway
Born August 1, 1920, Mabel went to the Lord on August 8, 2020. Mabel Inez Botticchio, born in Bessemer, Michigan, to Felix and Inez Botticchio, was the epitome of the Greatest Generation. From her childhood in the coal mining hills of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, through the Great Depression, to nursing school in Chicago and enlisting in the United States Army as a Nurse in World War II, to Southern California, Mabel thrived at being a nurse, wife, mother, and friend to all. All 100 years.Following World War II, Mabel found her way to Santa Barbara, where she continued to work as a nurse and met her loving husband, Joe. They moved to the Los Angeles area, finally settling in Downey where he had a medical practice and they raised their children. When their children were out of college, they moved to Poway in 1980. Mabel volunteered at St. Michael's Catholic Church Thrift Shop for 38 years from 1980 until 2017.Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, D. Joseph Lane M.D., her son Michael (Laura) and her grandson Andrew, and is survived by her son Kevin (Jacqueline), grandchildren Jaclyn Zarp (Chris), Nicole, Melissa Brizendine (Jeremy), Allison Schumacher (Mark), Daniel (Sarsha), Shannon and eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the open-air courtyard at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Poway, CA.
