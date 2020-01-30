|
Rancho Bernardo Marie Akina, 82, of Rancho Bernardo, passed away on January 11, 2020, surrounded by her family.Marie was born in St. Louis, Missouri, the ninth and youngest child of Gus and Mary Palazzolo. She attended Regina Coeli and Lincoln High School in San Diego.Marie was married to Donald Akina in Orange County. Marie worked many years for McKinley Equipment Corporation. She and Don then moved to his hometown of Kihei, Maui, where Marie pursued her passion in cooking Italian food and opened the Aroma d'Italia Deli in 1994, and in 1997, they expanded and opened Aroma d'Italia Restaurant in the Kihei Town Center. The restaurant was voted Best Italian Restaurant in "The Best of Maui Contest" in 1998.Although Marie had no children of her own, she was a mother, sister and a friend to her many nieces and nephews, stepchildren and step-grandchildren.Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Akina; her parents, Gus and Mary Palazzolo; her brothers, Joseph, Tony, Nick and Frank Palazzolo; and her sisters, Grace Beaver, Ann Kiss, Therese Luse, and Virginia Walker Gebhardt and also her beloved dog, Gypsy.The funeral mass service will be held at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in Poway on February 4, 2020, at 10:30 am.We will miss her "My Way, or the Highway" zest for life. The family would like to thank Marie's neighbors and friends in Rancho Bernardo for their friendship and support. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Marie Palazzolo Akina
Published in the Pomerado News on Jan. 30, 2020